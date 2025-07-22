Terry Francona's Eye Prescription Appeared to Give Elly De La Cruz a Headache
Elly De La Cruz's curiosity got the best of him during a Cincinnati Reds pitching change Monday night.
As Reds manager Terry Francona made the call to the bullpen during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals, De La Cruz grabbed Francona's glasses to try them on for size. Francona's eye prescription appeared to be so strong that it nearly blinded De La Cruz as he put the specs on his face.
Francona let out a big laugh as De La Cruz winced and immediately handed the frames back.
The first-year Reds manager and star shortstop have managed to have some fun throughout their first season together. In June, Francona said he found a good way to get under the star's skin, telling him he'd make a really good designated hitter. Francona also hilariously mimicked De La Cruz's home-run celebration after a win last month, although he didn't do it exactly right.
There's never a dull moment between the two.
The Reds fell to the Nationals Monday night 10-8. De La Cruz scored three runs after he walked three times. The third-year star is slashing .281/.357/.486 with 18 home runs, 65 RBIs and 25 stolen bases this year.