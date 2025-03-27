Terry Francona Tended to Brutal Overnight Dental Situation Hours Before Opening Day
The Cincinnati Reds are hoping to embark upon an exciting season with Opening Day on Thursday, one filled with wins and Elly De La Cruz highlights. Unfortunately for manager Terry Francona, things got off to a painful start.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the Reds' first game of the 2025 season against the San Francisco Giants, Francona revealed he had to deal with an overnight dental emergency ahead of his team's home opener.
Per Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith, Francona woke up at 2 a.m. with a broken veneer. He went back to sleep and got up again a few hours later to head straight to the dentist's chair. The veteran manager got it fixed, and he's locked and loaded for Opening Day.
Some real classic baseball guy stuff right there. You think a broken veneer is going to stop Terry Francona from getting to the ballpark for a game? Absolutely not.
Exactly what we've come to expect from the MLB lifer. Francona's Reds throw the first pitch at 4:10 p.m. ET on Thursday.