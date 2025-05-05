Rangers Name Former Three-Time All-Star New Hitting Coach
Amid an abysmal offensive start, the Texas Rangers are turning to a former player who knows hitting well.
The Rangers are hiring ex-MLB second baseman Bret Boone as their hitting coach, the team announced on Monday afternoon.
Boone, 56, played 14 seasons with five teams. He is primarily known for his two stints with the Seattle Mariners, and particularly for his performance in 2001—when he slashed .331/.372/.578 with 37 home runs and 141 RBIs.
Texas will task Boone with turning around an offense slashing .228/.285/.359; its batting average and on-base percentage would both rank in the bottom 10 in the franchise's six-decade history.
Boone is a member of a prominent baseball family; his brother Aaron manages the New York Yankees, while is father Bob and grandfather Ray were both also MLB All-Stars.
The Rangers are currently 17-18, four games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners in the American League West race. Texas is scheduled to open a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday.