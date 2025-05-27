A.J. Hinch Had Perfect Joke About Javier Baez and Phil Cuzzi Before Tuesday's Game
Tensions flared during the Detroit Tigers game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, as Javier Baez was ejected from the contest after arguing a called third strike from home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi.
Baez was irate and needed to be restrained by his teammates before he eventually went into the clubhouse.
Baez, who is a utility player in Detroit, is expected to start at third base for Tuesday evening's game, despite having been in center field on Monday. And he'll be seeing plenty of Cuzzi at the hot corner throughout the game, as he'll be serving as the game's third base umpire.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch discussed the situation with reporters ahead of the game, and he comically compared it to parenting.
"It's like parenting," he said, via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. "I got to put them two in a corner and tell them they've got to sort it out and play nice."
Hinch seems to think the situation is pretty humorous, and hopefully Baez and Cuzzi can adopt that approach, otherwise they could be in for a pretty awkward run-in over at third base when Baez takes the field in the first inning.