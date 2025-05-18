Tigers' Akil Baddoo Made a Case for the Best Defensive Inning Ever vs. Blue Jays
Detroit Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo had himself an incredible inning Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays as he single-handedly helped starter Jackson Jobe out of a first-inning jam.
With two runners on and no outs, Baddoo made a tremendous leaping grab at the wall to save what would have been extra bases for Toronto's Daulton Varsho. Both runners on base had to retreat, giving the Tigers their first out with no damage done.
Alejandro Kirk was the next batter up for Toronto and he made good contact with a ball that headed Baddoo's way. The ball looked like it was bound to drop for a base hit, but Baddoo made a diving grab and immediately fired the ball to second base to beat Bo Bichette back for a double play.
Back-to-back incredible catches—one at the wall and one diving forward—to result in three outs instead of multiple earned runs. Maybe the best defensive inning ever? Some Tigers fans certainly thought so:
The stellar defensive effort certainly earns Baddoo a thank you from Jobe, who may have been in for a long afternoon otherwise.
Baddoo is in his fifth Major League season, all with the Tigers. He started this year in the minor leagues after dealing with injuries before he was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
Sunday marked just his second appearance for the Tigers this season and he started it off with an inning you'd have to see to believe.