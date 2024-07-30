Tigers Announcer Jason Benetti Just Showing Off at This Point in the Season
Jason Benetti is the play-by-play voice of the Detroit Tigers on Bally Sports Detroit. While the Tigers are below .500 this season and a comfortable distance out of the playoff picture, Benetti gives fans a reason to tune in every night. He's one of the best at what he does and as you will see below, at this point he's just having fun out there.
Ahead of Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians the Tigers social media team asked players to come up with some random words for Benetti to use during the broadcast. Benetti got 13 suggestions including "funkytown" and "flabbergasted" and hit them all during the game.
That's why he's the best in the biz. Or at least one of the best. The possibilities are endless and when it seems like he must be going out of his way to make a reference, he just might be.
And what a game for the Tigers booth to try this stunt. For a hint of how the season is going, Bryan Sammons made his MLB debut and pitched 7.1 innings, but he did start. Beau Brieske gave up three runs on five hits and was pulled without escaping the first. Three very memorable performances for three very different reasons.