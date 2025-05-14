Tigers, Astros and Cubs All Hit Walk-Off in Four-Minute Span on Tuesday Night
MLB really put on a show on Tuesday night as not one, not two, but three teams hit walk-offs to win their respective games within the span of just four minutes.
First, at 10:18 p.m. ET, the Detroit Tigers walked off the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the 11th inning thanks to Javier Baez hitting a three-run home run to end the game. Baez celebrated accordingly by flipping his bat before he rounded the bases to the cheers of some very excited Tigers fans.
Then, at 10:20 p.m. ET, the Houston Astros walked off the Kansas City Royals at home after Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Fireworks shot off as the crowd went wild to celebrate Paredes's game-winning homer.
The next walk-off happened at 10:22 p.m. ET by the Chicago Cubs, as Justin Turner hit a double in the bottom of the night to send two runs home. Nico Hoerner got to score the winning run on his 28th birthday, and he was extremely pumped. Wrigley Field erupted into cheers as he rounded the bases to beat the Miami Marlins.
Baseball really is romantic. What a night of amazing action by these three MLB teams.