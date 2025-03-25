SI

Tigers Made a Change to Iconic Scoreboard Sign at Comerica Park, and Fans Hate It

Karl Rasmussen

Comerica Park
Comerica Park / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Tigers fans in attendance for games at Comerica Park during the 2025 MLB season may notice a rather significant change to the stadium's gargantuan scoreboard.

Just a couple of days before Opening Day, the franchise replaced the iconic "Tigers" sign that towered above the scoreboard with one that says, "Comerica Park."

Comerica Park has been home to Detroit's MLB franchise since 2000, and for 25 years that "Tigers" sign has been a staple of the stadium. That won't be the case going forward, after the team swapped that sign out for the "Comerica Park" one, much to the chagrin of fans.

Although the "Tigers" sign was removed, the stadium did opt to keep the two tiger statues atop the scoreboard, but it's clear that fans of the team aren't happy with the flavorless change the franchise made to its scoreboard design.

Fans on social media sounded off on Tuesday after photos of the scoreboard made the rounds online.

