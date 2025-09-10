Report: Eight Tigers Employees Accused of Misconduct Toward Women Over Two Years
Eight Tigers employees have been accused of misconduct toward women over the last two years, according to a wide-ranging Wednesday morning report from Alex Andrejev and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic.
Per Andrejev and Ghiroli—who interviewed 45 current and former employees of the organization—that group includes at least four vice presidents.
"Seven of those eight were accused of mistreating women employed by Ilitch Sports and Entertainment [Detroit's parent company]," Andrejev and Ghiroli wrote. "The allegations against the men ranged from offensive comments to physical confrontation."
The report comes amid much excitement in Michigan over the Tigers' best on-field record since 2013, which employees told The Athletic masks a misogynistic, dysfunctional culture.
"We are committed to a culture of respect, safety, and inclusion. We do not tolerate discrimination or harassment, and when concerns are raised, we investigate promptly and take decisive action, which has included terminating employees for misconduct, regardless of seniority or tenure," the team's parent company said in a statement. "We are committed to accountability and to upholding the standards essential to our workplace."
Per Andrejev and Ghiroli, six of the men have left the company, and a seventh was suspended after the reporters requested comment.