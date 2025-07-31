Tigers Get New Closer From Nationals in MLB Trade Deadline Deal
The Detroit Tigers made a splash ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, shoring up the bullpen in a deal with the Washington Nationals.
The Tigers are finalizing a trade to acquire closer Kyle Finnegan from the Nationals, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
Finnegan, 33, has 20 saves this season and owns a 4.38 ERA, though his underlying metrics suggest he's been unlucky in that regard as his 3.60 FIP is considerably lower. He's struck out 32 batters in 39 innings, surrendering just three home runs on the year.
Finnegan didn't make his MLB debut until age 28, but he's in his sixth season with Washington and has racked up 20 or more saves in each of the last three years.
In exchange for Finnegan, the Tigers are reportedly sending a pair of right-handed pitching prospects to the Nationals; Josh Randall, who ranks as the team's No. 15 prospect, and R.J. Sales.
It's an important addition for Detroit, who was needing some fortifications to the back end of its bullpen. Finnegan can help handle late innings duties with Will Vest, who leads the Tigers with 16 saves.