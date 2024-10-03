Tigers-Guardians Playoff Series to Make Wild Bit of History
The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians are about to make a shocking bit of history.
The two longtime foes were both founding members of the American League in 1901, and have shared a division since 1969. The Guardians and Tigers have played more than 2,300 times. Neither team has faced an opponent more often. Yet, somehow, they have never played each other in the postseason. That's remarkable.
That will obviously change this weekend as the AL Central-winning Guardians will host the Tigers in the AL division series beginning on Saturday.
Cleveland won the season series between the two teams 7-6, but they haven't played since July 25. The Tigers have been on a roll since, as they went 17-11 in August and 17-8 in September to snag the American League's final wild card spot. They swept the AL West-winning Houston Astros in the wild card round and enter the ALDS against their longtime rivals on a roll.
The first ever postseason series between the franchises should be a fun one. It will open on Saturday in Cleveland at 1:08 p.m. ET.