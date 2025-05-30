SI

Tigers Put Rookie Pitcher on Injured List With Elbow Ailment

The American League's best team has hit a small speed bump.

Patrick Andres

Jackson Jobe pitches against the Giants.
Jackson Jobe pitches against the Giants. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers have been kicking tail and taking names this season; at 37-20, they're on pace for their highest winning percentage since 1934. As was the case that year—thank you, Tommy Bridges and Schoolboy Rowe—the Tigers have leaned on one of MLB's best pitching staffs.

On Friday, that pitching staff hit a small bump in the road. Detroit pitcher Jackson Jobe has been placed on the injured list with a right elbow flexor strain, the Tigers announced before their game against the Kansas City Royals.

Jobe, 22, is 4-1 this season with a 4.22 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched. He is one of three pitchers in Detroit's rotation to start at least 10 games this season; Reese Olson has started nine and Casey Mize eight.

As a team, the Tigers have an ERA of 3.22—tied for fourth-best in baseball and behind only the Royals and Texas Rangers in the American League.

Detroit leads the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins by six games in the AL Central division.

