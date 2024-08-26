Tigers' Javier Báez to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Hip, A.J. Hinch Announces
Another long season for Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez is over.
Baez will undergo season-ending surgery on his right hip, manager A.J. Hinch told reporters before the Tigers' game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday evening.
Accordingly, Detroit transferred the shortstop to the 60-day injured list.
Baez, 31, is three years into a six-year, $140 million contract he signed with the Tigers in Dec. 2021. He has struggled mightily since signing the contract, slashing .184/.221/.294 with six home runs and 37 RBIs in 80 games in 2024.
That is a far cry from his .290/.326/.554 slash line with 34 home runs and 111 RBIs that led to a runner-up finish in the 2018 National League MVP race.
With the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets from 2014 to 2021, Baez slashed .265/.307.477 and averaged 28 home runs and 87 RBIs on a per-162 games basis. He also won a Gold Glove in 2020.
Detroit is 65-66, 10 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central race.