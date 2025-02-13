Tigers Reportedly Made Big Offer to Alex Bregman Before He Chose to Sign With Red Sox
Alex Bregman has made his decision, signing with the Boston Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million deal. The Detroit Tigers were a potential suitor for Bregman before he chose to go elsewhere after nine seasons with the Houston Astros.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic first reported Bregman's new contract with the Red Sox. Detroit did make a strong offer for the two-time All-Star, though, according to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.
The Tigers offered Bregman a six-year contract worth just more than $170 million, which included some deferred money and an opt-out clause after the 2026 season, according to Petzold.
Bregman chose to sign with the Red Sox over the Tigers' because Boston offered more money per season. His three-year deal in Boston is worth $40 million per season, while the Detroit's offer was just above $28 million annually. The deal with Boston also included an opt-out clause after next season, while Detroit offered an opt-out after the 2026 season.
The third baseman spent the first nine years of his career with the Astros and won two World Series. He took home his first Gold Glove last season. Bregman was the biggest name remaining on the free-agent market and gets a deal done as pitchers and catchers start to report for spring training.