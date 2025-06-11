Tigers Rookie Jackson Jobe to Undergo Tommy John Surgery
On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers—despite their high-flying start—were dealt a crushing blow.
Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the 2025 season, Detroit told reporters Wednesday afternoon via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press.
Jobe, 22, ends his season with a 4-1 record with a 4.22 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched.
The Tigers are currently 44-24—a half-game clear of the New York Mets for the best record in baseball. That has largely been thanks to a bulletproof starting rotation; Jobe, as productive as he has been, is the only one of the team's top five starters with an era over 4.00.
Jobe saw limited action toward the end of the 2024 season as well, pitching four innings in the regular season and 1 2/3 in the playoffs.
The Irving, Texas native has been on the injured list since May 29.