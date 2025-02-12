Tigers Starter Alex Cobb Will Likely Miss Opening Day Due to Injury
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Alex Cobb, who signed a one-year, $15 million deal this offseason, will likely miss Opening Day due to right hip inflammation.
According to the team's injury report at Spring Training on Wednesday, Cobb received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection last week to address the issue. The inflammation occurred as he was "building his throwing volume" for spring training.
Manager A.J. Hinch told the media that Cobb is unlikely to be ready by Opening Day.
The 37-year-old Cobb was limited to only three starts for the Cleveland Guardians last season due to flare-ups with the hip following surgery. In 16.1 innings of work, Cobb posted a 2.76 ERA in the 2024 regular season. He returned in the postseason, but only notched 5.2 innings of work and was largely ineffective, posting a 7.94 ERA.
Cobb was a buy-low candidate for the Tigers, as the team hopes he can get healthy and stay that way to bolster the starting rotation.