MLB Fans All Had the Same Joke About the Hat Tom Hanks's Son Wore to Dodgers Game
Colin Hanks, the eldest son of actor Tom Hanks, showed up to Dodger Stadium on Thursday night rocking a hat that the MLB world thoroughly enjoyed.
Sitting next to his dad in a suite, Colin Hanks donned a generic black hat with an MLB logo on it—similar to one that umpires wear on the field. His hat caught the eyes of baseball fans as the ESPN cameras panned over to the Hanks suite throughout the game.
And yes, all MLB fans had the same joke: Hanks's hat had the same vibes as the one time actor Rob Lowe wore an NFL logo hat to a game in January 2020.
Unlike Lowe during the game that birthed the infamous NFL hat meme, Colin Hanks did have a good reason for rocking the hat on Thursday night—he's a big fan of the rival San Francisco Giants. So, of course he wouldn't be repping the Dodgers blue. Hanks also was a producer on the documentary Say Hey, Willie Mays! in 2022.
Lowe actually was at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night too, as he was shown several times on the ESPN broadcast wearing a Dodgers hat.
Lowe's Dodgers went on to beat the Tigers 5–4 to start the season 3–0. But Hanks's Giants also celebrated Opening Day with a win, topping the Cincinnati Reds 6–4.