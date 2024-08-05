SI

Ryan Gosling and His Very Safe Hat at the Olympics Led to Lots of Jokes From Fans

Andy Nesbitt

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

There have been a lot of celebrities attending events at the Paris Olympics since the beginning of the Games, and now we can add two more—Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, who were seen checking out some gymnastics on Sunday.

Gosling, a Canadian who hit legendary status after brilliantly playing Ken in Barbie last year, went viral during the event because of the hat he was wearing, which gave off serious Rob Lowe NFL vibes.

Look at this beautiful, right-down-the-middle hat that had everyone making similar jokes about his rooting interests and about his job:

Fans had fun with it:

Leave it to Ken to find the perfect accessory.

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Olympics