Ryan Gosling and His Very Safe Hat at the Olympics Led to Lots of Jokes From Fans
There have been a lot of celebrities attending events at the Paris Olympics since the beginning of the Games, and now we can add two more—Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, who were seen checking out some gymnastics on Sunday.
Gosling, a Canadian who hit legendary status after brilliantly playing Ken in Barbie last year, went viral during the event because of the hat he was wearing, which gave off serious Rob Lowe NFL vibes.
Look at this beautiful, right-down-the-middle hat that had everyone making similar jokes about his rooting interests and about his job:
Fans had fun with it:
Leave it to Ken to find the perfect accessory.
