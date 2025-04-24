Tommy Pham Made a Lewd Gesture Towards an Angels Fan Who Touched Him During a Game
The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in Anaheim on Wednesday night. It was an eventful night for the Pirates as O'Neil Cruz hit a home run so far that even Paul Skenes had to react.
During the bottom half of the same inning L.A.’s Travis d'Arnaud hit a double down the left field line. Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham hustled to the corner to field the ball and throw it back in, and in the process ,an Angels fan who had been leaning over the wall hoping to get the baseball touched his back with his glove.
Pham immediately turned around to see who had touched him, even before throwing the ball back to the infield. After Pham made his way back to his position, he turned to look at the fans and made a lewd gesture with his right hand.
The broadcast was showing him as he did it and the announcer was clearly caught off guard, but recovered nicely by saying, "Well, there Tommy Pham says hello to the crowd."
Pham continued to talk to the fan and made another gesture, possibly inviting him to come onto the field. For the fan's sake, it's good that he didn't take him up on the offer. Last season while Pham was with the White Sox he told reporters that he does "all kinds of fighting in the offseason" because he's "prepared to f--- someone up."