‘Torpedomania’ Grips Nation as Everyone Wants the Yankees' Magical Bats
If there's one phrase to sum up the first week of the 2025 MLB season it's "torpedo bats," the slightly different shaped pieces of wood that have taken the league by storm. To the surprise of no one, Anthony Volpe was the main catalyst of this craze and the makers of the bats are starting to see a windfall.
Volpe, who is using the torpedo bat, has four hits through the first five games of the season and they were all home runs. Michael Kay told a short story about the bats during a YES broadcast over the weekend and it's basically all anyone has talked about since.
According to The Athletic, the bats are flying off the shelves.
“I’ve gotten more messages about the torpedo bat — I’ve been doing this for over 20 years now — than I have on anything we have ever done in the history of our company,” said Ainsworth, the CEO and co-founder of Marucci Sports.
“This is Torpedomania.”
An earlier story in The Athletic said that bat makers were charging between $199 and $239 for the bats to the general public. No doubt a small price to pay to hit like a big leaguer.
Of course, as Front Office Sports points out:
The frenzy around the bats, however, remains somewhat disconnected from statistical results, or prior player experience. While the Yankees have been relentless so far at the plate, leaguewide statistics so far this season show that both average runs scored per game and batting average are nearly identical to comparable results from last year.
On top of that, since The Athletic published the piece on the torpedo bat craze Tuesday the Yankees are 0-2 and have struck out 30 times in those two games. Though Volpe did hit another home run in each of the losses.