Towering Shohei Ohtani Fly Ball Leaves Braves Outfielder in Awe
Shohei Ohtani hit a towering fly ball to center field during the 5th inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Ohtani hit the ball so high that centerfielder Michael Harris II just kept drifting back as the ball continued to sail closer to the wall.
Eventually it landed in Harris's glove on the warning track, but he still seemed amazed as he tucked the ball safely against his chest and looked back up towards the heavens from which the ball appeared to drop.
You know you've got to hit it pretty high to get some kind of reaction out of a big league outfielder on a standard putout.
While it probably wasn't actually the highest fly ball in history, it sure did travel a long distance. The 399' fly ball would have landed on the other side of the fence in nine other stadiums.
For comparison, here are the two home runs that Austin Riley hit as the Braves snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak. It took about five seconds for both of Riley's shots to get from home plate to the seats in center. Ohtani's fly ball was in the air about seven seconds.
Fortunately for the Braves it wasn't a levitation contest.
