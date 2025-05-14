Travis Kelce Is Not Thrilled About Chiefs' Reported Week 1 Game in Brazil
While the matchup has not yet been officially announced, the Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly be the nominal "road" team facing the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce effectively confirmed as much during Wednesday's episode of New Heights, and he is not at all excited about playing in the Brazilian humidity in early September.
"This doesn't come out 'til Wednesday? Yeah, we're definitely playing in Brazil," Kelce said, eliciting laughs from the New Heights producers. "I also heard those rumors.
"I'll be there, not to do a podcast. I'll be there playing football in the f------ heat."
Kelce and his co-host, brother Jason Kelce, expressed concerns about the field at Arena Corinthians, which was a major issue during last year's Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. However, Kelce made it very clear that it is the heat that bothers him most.
"There's just something about getting closer to the equator that I don't want to put on a football uniform while doing that. I've been in Jacksonville in September and that's f------ miserable. ... If it's humid I'm going to be miserable."
Luckily for Kelce, his concerns may be overblown. While Sao Paulo's humidity can be a factor, September is generally perfect football weather in the city, with average highs in the mid 70s.
The field is another issue, and the NFL has plenty to answer for after the sloppy conditions that the Packers and Eagles had to play through in 2024, but in terms of weather, the São Paulo trip should prove much more comfortable than a Week 1 game at the Jaguars.
The NFL's full schedule release takes place on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.