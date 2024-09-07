LeBron James, NFL World Rants About Slippery Field in Brazil for Eagles-Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Corinthians Arena in Brazil on Friday night was incredibly entertaining with plenty of explosive offensive plays and big highlights.
But it didn't arrive without some controversy.
From the first snaps of the game on, players on both teams struggled at times to keep their footing on the turf. Receivers slipped when trying to change direction on a route, and defenders fell to the ground when trying to make a tackle.
At one point in the second quarter, Packers receiver Dontayvion Wicks and running back Emanuel Wilson slipped on back-to-back plays.
Many former NFL players, like J.J. Watt and former Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, and current fans like LeBron James, weighed in on social media:
Friday night's contest marked the first game in NFL history played in South America. The NFL has five more international regular-season games scheduled this season with three in London and one apiece in Munich and Madrid.