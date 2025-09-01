SI

Trevor Story Hit One of the Strangest Home Runs You'll Ever See vs. Guardians

Trevor Story hit a truly bizarre home run at Fenway Park on Labor Day.
The Red Sox hosted the Guardians on Monday at Fenway Park for a matinee matchup on Labor Day. It was an entertaining game from the get-go, as Boston and Cleveland combined for six runs in the first two innings. And in the sixth frame, Trevor Story hit one of the strangest home runs you'll ever see in an MLB game. Certainly at Fenway Park, anyway.

Story squared up on a 2-0 pitch and sent a long fly ball down the right field line. Guardians OF Jhonkensy Noel sprinted towards Pesky Pole on the right field wall to try to rob Story. Then things got weird.

Noel appeared to make the grab at the exact moment the ball hit the foul pole. His momentum carried him almost into the stands and his glove hit a fan, forcing the ball free to bounce along the wall. If that is difficult to envision, watch the video first and then try to read it again because that's the only way to really grasp the sequence.

In real time it was almost impossible to tell what happened, and the umpires ruled it a foul ball initially. But slow-motion replay apparently revealed that the ball hit the pole clearly enough for the ruling to be changed and Story was awarded the home run.

A very odd series of events, and one that is almost physically impossible at a major league ballpark other than Fenway. Each day really does bring something we've never seen before.

