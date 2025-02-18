Triston Casas Supports Rafael Devers Refusing to Give Alex Bregman Third Base
The Boston Red Sox won the Alex Bregman sweepstakes, which should bolster their offense and keep fans atop the Green Monster on their toes. That means that someone is going to have to learn a new position because the hot corner has been inhabited by Rafael Devers since he broke through to the majors in 2017.
On Sunday, Devers made it clear that he would not be ceding his longtime digs to Bregman.
"Third base is my position," he said through an interpreter. "It's what I play. I don't know what their plans are. We had a conversation. I made it clear on what my desires were. Whatever happens from here, I don't know."
It is Feb. 18 so there is a lot of time before the Red Sox need to send a defense out there in a meaningful game. But that also means there's plenty of time to discuss and debate what should happen and who should play where.
Triston Casas, Boston's young first baseman, was asked to weigh during his media availability on Tuesday and did not mince words.
"I think it's Raffy Devers's position," Casas said. "I think he's the third baseman and at that point, that's where it stands."
"I think he's the best third baseman in the league," Casas added. "I wouldn't take anyone over him."
Casas was then pressed on if it should be Bregman should play second base and confirmed that he believes that should be the case.
Casas wasn't the first player to be asked about this and won't be the last. It will be interesting to see if there's a shared perspective to communicate or if the media can successfully find some disconnect.