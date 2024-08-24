SI

Twins Announcer Rips Trevor Richards After Wild Pitch

Kris Atteberry was not happy with Richards's MLB-leading 12th wild pitch.

Ryan Phillips

Aug 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor Richards (32) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor Richards (32) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Kris Atteberry sounded pretty fed up with reliever Trevor Richards and he expressed his displeasure Friday night.

The Minnesota Twins radio broadcaster ripped the righty reliever after he uncorked another wild pitch during a 6-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. In the top of the eighth inning with two outs, Richards threw a pitch that bounced far before the plate and kicked past catcher Ryan Jeffers, who never had a chance at it. That came after Richards had already allowed two runs to score and it was his second wild pitch of his appearance.

Atteberry said, "Another wild pitch. You know, we talk about him as a two pitch guy, Richards is a three pitch guy. It's been the changeup, the fastball and the wild pitch."

Video is below.

The Twins acquired Richards from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline and he has been shaky to say the least. In nine appearances for Minnesota, he's 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA, a 1.45 WHIP and 11 strikeouts agianst 10 walks in 11 innings. He also has thrown six wild pitches in those nine outings, matching the six he threw in 45 games for Toronto.

Richards's 12 wild pitches are tied for the MLB lead with Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow. But Glasnow has done that over the course of 134 innings, while Richards has only thrown 63 1/3 this season.

I'd say it's fair for Twins fans, and broadcasters, to be frustrated at this point.

Published
Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB