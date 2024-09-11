In Desperate Need of a Spark, Twins Bring Back Their Surely Expired Rally Sausage
The Minnesota Twins have not been playing great baseball of late.
Entering the season as the favorites to win the AL Central, the Twins had sputtered to third place in the divison and were 6–15 in their last 21 games. So, for a spark, they turned to an old friend Tuesday night—their 5-month-old lucky summer sausage that hadn't been seen in public since May.
In the bottom of the second inning, Twins infielder Kyle Farmer hit a three-run homer off Los Angeles Angels pitcher Griffin Canning. As Farmer strolled into the Twins' dugout after his trip around the bases, he was handed the summer sausage and carried it all the way to the end of the line of teammate high-fives.
Matt Wallner followed suit with a homer of his own in the third, and by the fourth inning, the Twins had built a 6–0 lead over the Angels. They hadn't scored six or more runs since Aug. 27—a drought of 12 games.
The power of the rally sausage lives on.
Minnesota's infamous lucky summer sausage made its first appearance this spring when the club got off to a historically bad start on offense and were 7–13 through 20 games. During a series in April against the Chicago White Sox, Twins hitting coach David Popkins brought a summer sausage from Farmer's locker out to the dugout, and the Twins proceeded to go on a 12-game win streak—the second-longest in Twins history.
Five months later, the Twins—searching for a spark for their playoff push—brought out the sausage again long past its expiration date. At least this time it has multiple protective bags over it.