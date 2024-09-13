Twins Cut Minor Leaguer for Telling Opposing Batters Incoming Pitches in Crucial Game
The Minnesota Twins reportedly are moving on from a 2024 draft pick after just a few months in their organization.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan reported Thursday that the Twins released minor league catcher Derek Bender after he told opposing batters the type of pitch that was coming to the plate during a game that eliminated his team from Florida State League contention.
The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Twins' Low-A affiliate, were battling the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sept. 6 in the second game of a doubleheader when Bender told multiple opposing hitters the exact pitch that was coming. The Flying Tigers scored four runs in the second inning and won the game 6–0 to eliminate the Mighty Mussels from playoff contention.
Fort Myers coaches were informed of Bender's self-inflicting pitch tipping by Lakeland coaches after the game.
ESPN also reported that Bender "had told teammates he wanted the season to be over."
Bender, selected by Minnesota in the sixth round (No. 188) out of Coastal Carolina, batted .200/.273/.333 in 19 games for Fort Myers this season. He hit .320/.422/.520 with 11 homers and 63 RBIs in 60 games for the Chanticleers in his final collegiate season.