SI

Twins Cut Minor Leaguer for Telling Opposing Batters Incoming Pitches in Crucial Game

Derek Bender, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, reportedly just wanted the season to be over.

Tom Dierberger

Bender was selected by Minnesota in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB draft.
Bender was selected by Minnesota in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB draft. / Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Minnesota Twins reportedly are moving on from a 2024 draft pick after just a few months in their organization.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan reported Thursday that the Twins released minor league catcher Derek Bender after he told opposing batters the type of pitch that was coming to the plate during a game that eliminated his team from Florida State League contention.

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Twins' Low-A affiliate, were battling the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sept. 6 in the second game of a doubleheader when Bender told multiple opposing hitters the exact pitch that was coming. The Flying Tigers scored four runs in the second inning and won the game 6–0 to eliminate the Mighty Mussels from playoff contention.

Fort Myers coaches were informed of Bender's self-inflicting pitch tipping by Lakeland coaches after the game.

ESPN also reported that Bender "had told teammates he wanted the season to be over."

Bender, selected by Minnesota in the sixth round (No. 188) out of Coastal Carolina, batted .200/.273/.333 in 19 games for Fort Myers this season. He hit .320/.422/.520 with 11 homers and 63 RBIs in 60 games for the Chanticleers in his final collegiate season.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/MLB