Twins Sign Former Mets OF in Team's Second Move of the Offseason
The Minnesota Twins are finally making some offseason moves.
The Twins agreed to a one-year deal with left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe on Tuesday, and followed that move up by signing former New York Mets outfielder Harrison Bader on Wednesday to a one-year with a mutual option for 2026, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
Bader spent one year with the Mets, who lost in the NLCS to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. The outfielder played in 143 games, batting .236/.284/.373 with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. It was his arguably his most productive offensive season since 2021 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He also won a Gold Glove Award that year.
Bader will serve as Minnesota's fourth outfielder and as an option behind the often-injured Byron Buxton in center field. Buxton, who is under contract through 2028, batted .279/.335/.524 with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs in 102 games last season.
Twins pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training Feb. 13, with their first full-squad set for Feb. 17.