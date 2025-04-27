Tyler Glasnow Leaves Dodgers Game With Shoulder Injury
Tyler Glasnow is injured again.
The Los Angeles Dodgers righty left his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday after just one inning after suffering a shoulder injury. While warming up before the second inning, Glasnow summoned the team's trainers to the mound and eventually left the game.
Video of his last warmup pitch is below.
The Dodgers deemed the issue "right shoulder discomfort."
Glasnow has a lengthy injury history, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. He has dealt with back issues, a serious oblique injury, a forearm strain, multiple elbow problems plus Tommy John surgery in 2021. The 31-year-old was shut down in August of 2024 due to a strained elbow and missed the rest of the season.
In his 10 big league seasons, Glasnow has thrown more than 100 innings twice. He went 120 innings for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023, and his all-time max was the 134 innings he threw for the Dodgers last season. He has never made more than 22 starts in a single campaign.
Glasnow has ace-level stuff but he's one of MLB's least durable pitchers. He's in the first season of a five-year, $136.6 million contract. It hasn't begun well. So far this season, he's 1–0 with a 4.50 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP and 23 strikeouts against 11 walks in 18 innings.
Now he might be headed to the IL.