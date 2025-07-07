Tyler Glasnow to Rejoin Dodgers Rotation This Week After Long Injury Absence
The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with myriad injuries in 2025, with their pitching staff losing multiple members to the injured list throughout the season.
With the likes of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Glasnow and other starters currently shelved with various injuries, the Dodgers are set to receive a much-needed boost just ahead of the All-Star break.
Dave Roberts told reporters Monday that Glasnow is expected to return this week and is currently slated to start Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Glasnow hasn't pitched since April 27 after landing on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL. The 31-year-old has made five starts for the team this season and has pitched a total of 18 innings. He owns a 4.50 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 11 walks.
Having missed more than two months, getting a start in before the All-Star break will be beneficial for Glasnow, who will get a chance to rest up during the break before being stretched out in the second half of the season. It's not clear what workload is expected for Glasnow in Wednesday's start, but the Dodgers will likely exercise caution with the veteran pitcher in his first outing back from the IL.