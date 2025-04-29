Dodgers Place Tyler Glasnow on 15-Day Injured List Following Early Exit From Start
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the 15-day injured list after he exited his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday. He left after just one inning after he felt discomfort in his right shoulder while warming up for the second inning.
Monday evening, the team announced Glasnow is headed for the 15-day IL due to right shoulder inflammation. In a subsequent move, L.A. recalled right-handed reliever Noah Davis to take Glasnow's roster spot.
The IL stint is only the latest for Glasnow, who has a lengthy injury history. He has dealt with back issues, a serious oblique injury, a forearm strain, multiple elbow problems plus Tommy John surgery in 2021. Last season, he was shut down in August due to a strained elbow and missed the rest of the season. He has spent time on the IL in six of his last seven seasons.
After the early exit from Sunday's game, Glasnow said "something grabbed" on his final warmup throws which he related to mechanical changes he made to his delivery over the offseason according to MLB.com. And he admitted that the newest injury was nothing but frustrating.
"Just making a lot of changes, trying to figure out a way to stay healthy, I think some of the changes led to other things kind of taking over," Glasnow said via MLB.com. "And at this point, I'm just trying to figure out what to do. It's just extremely frustrating."
The Dodgers (18–10) begin a three-game series with the Miami Marlins Monday night at Dodger Stadium.