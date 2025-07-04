Ump Hushed Mets Dugout Complaints With Six-Word Comeback
The New York Yankees and New York Mets are doing battle in a Fourth of July holiday weekend Subway Series at Citi Field in Queens, and Friday afternoon's series opener got started with a bang.
With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza and others from the team’s dugout were seen hollering in the direction of home plate umpire Mike Estabrook during an at-bat for Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor.
It's unclear what was said from the Mets' dugout, but it was clear they weren't too happy about Estabrook calling balls and strikes. A hot mic picked up Estabrook reacting to the Mets dugout, and it was clear that he had enough.
"I'll tell you what. You do that and I'll do this. That's how it's gonna be! That's how it's gonna be!" Estabrook animatedly said.
