Umpire Has Coolest Reaction to Getting Hit in the Head With a Throw from the Outfield
The New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3, in 10 innings on Monday night despite the best efforts of Shohei Ohtani. The Mets scored a run in the fifth inning when Brandon Nimmo hit a ground-rule double that scored Jeff McNeil.
McNeil had almost gotten doubled off second when Michael Conforto made a tough catch at the wall on a long fly ball from Francisco LIndor. Conforto quickly threw the ball back in an attempt to get McNeil at second, but second baseman Tommy Edman couldn't make the catch and it bounced away.
The ball then hit umpire Jansen Visconti in the head and ricocheted straight up into the air and miraculously landed back in Edman's glove. You couldn't recreate this bounce in a lifetime.
Luckily, Visconti was alright. In fact, he was so alright that he and Edman shared a laugh and then the cameras caught him pointing back out to the outfield with a big smile on his face to let Conforto know that he was alright. And in the process, he looked like the coolest umpire in baseball.