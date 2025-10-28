Umpire's Late Strike Call Froze Blue Jays' Runner Leading to Unfortunate Out
The Blue Jays were victim of a rather unfortunate call from home plate umpire Mark Wegner early into Game 3 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.
After Bo Bichette reached on a single, Daulton Varsho came to the plate and quickly worked a three ball count. After Tyler Glasnow missed above the zone with a sinker, Varsho stepped as if to head to first base, only for Wegner to rule it a strike. The call was made pretty late, and it seems as if Bichette was also of the mind that Varsho had drawn a walk.
Bichette froze in between first and second base after Wegner's late strike call, which let the Dodgers throw the ball down to first and tag him out.
Have a look:
Despite Wegner calling a strike, Varsho had already begun removing his elbow guard. Even after the call was made, he tossed his bat and undid the velcro on his elbow guard, as if he'd been given the free pass. Bichette, potentially confused by Varsho's reaction to the call, was standing completely still off first base. Glasnow got the ball back from Will Smith, who then directed him to throw it to first. Freddie Freeman then tagged out a confused-looking Bichette for the first out of the inning.
John Schneider came out to discuss the matter with Wegner, but there was nothing that could be done. Bichette was ruled out and Varsho managed to draw a walk on the next pitch. Had Bichette not gotten picked off, Toronto may have taken an early lead, as Alejandro Kirk delivered a single in the at-bat after Varsho's.
A truly unfortunate way for the Jays to lose their first base runner of the evening, and potentially a run, too.