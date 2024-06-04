MLB Chooses Utterly Bizarre Player to Advertise Phillies-Mets Series in London
The series this weekend between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies in London will carry no shortage of star power.
The white-hot Phillies boast first baseman Bryce Harper, (injured) shortstop Trea Turner and ace-in-the-making Ranger Suarez. The struggling Mets can still point to shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman Pete Alonso and designated hitter J.D. Martinez.
New York cannot, however, point to pitcher Jake Reed—as he has not been on the team since 2022.
That's no matter to MLB's marketing team, however, which is displaying Reed's visage on at least one promotional poster in London—to the shock of Mets fans worldwide.
Is Reed a star fans may have forgotten, you may be asking (given that New York won 101 games in '22)?
Nope. In parts of two seasons with the Mets, he went 1-1 in nine games with an 8.18 ERA; he has a career ERA of 7.57 with three teams. He has not played organized baseball this year.
Why don't MLB's powers-that-be throw Jorge López on there while they're at it?