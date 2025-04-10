Very Excited Pitcher Incites Brawl Which Ends College Baseball Game After 11 Innings
The Spring Hill College Badgers hosted the Mobile Rams for a single college baseball game on Wednesday. With a three-game series against Moorehouse coming up this weekend for the Badgers and a trip to Blue Mountain University on tap for the Rams, both teams may be down a couple players as Wednesday's game ended with a brawl.
Isidro Jimenez was on the hill for Mobile in the bottom of the 11th with two outs and two runners on when he got Badgers shortstop Seth Williams to pop the ball up behind home plate. With the score tied 5-5 they were headed to the 12th as catcher Clint Smith made the catch to end the inning, Except Jimenez celebrated by screaming a lot in the direction of Williams, who did not appreciate it.
Williams and Jimenez got in each other's faces and teammates came sprinting in from both dugouts and chaos erupted.
The announcer said there were "pure haymakers being thrown" and immediately suggested the game was going to be called. According to the local news report on Wednesday night, the game is now under review by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. On the team websites the result simply says, "SUSPENDED."