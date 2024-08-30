Royals Lose Key Player For Regular Season Amid Close Wild Card Race
The Kansas City Royals will be without their first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino for the rest of the regular season, and possibly into the postseason, as he's set to miss six to eight weeks with a broken right thumb, the team announced on Friday.
Pasquantino suffered the injury during the Royals' 6–3 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday night. The first baseman attempted to catch a ball thrown by reliever Lucas Erceg for a out in the eighth inning. When Pasquantino tried to catch it, Astros catcher Yanier Diaz ran into his glove, causing Pasquantino to fall to the ground in pain.
The Royals haven't totally counted Pasquantino out for the postseason, though, if the Royals hold onto a wild card spot. As of Friday, Kansas City has a 5 1/2 game lead for a wild card spot, and they currently sit in first place above the Cleveland Guardians by 1 1/2 games. With a month left in the season, there can be a lot of mixup by the time the playoffs roll around.
Pasquantino's absence will be huge for the Royals as he's considered in a trio of the team's dynamic players alongside Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez. Pasquantino is averaging .262/.315/.446 with 19 home runs and 97 RBIs in the season.
The Royals have yet to announce Pasquantino's replacement.