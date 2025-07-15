Vinnie Pasquantino Wins Home Run Derby With Series of Hilarious Tweets
Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is enjoying his All-Star break elsewhere, but he may have won the Home Run Derby night with an unbelievably funny sequence of posts on his X account as he watched with the rest of us.
The fourth-year first baseman got all his thoughts down on the internet and provided some colorful commentary as the drama unfolded at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz put on a show in the first round, smashing 21 home runs including a 513-foot bomb. He smacked line drives so hard that the youth fielders shagging balls could only run to get out of the way. In case any fans questioned that incredibly savvy business decision, Pasquantino assured everyone that he feels the same way when playing against Cruz:
Later, he had a hilarious post about Seattle Mariners star catcher and Major League home-run leader Cal Raleigh putting on a show just like he has the whole season:
In case anyone thought he was serious—don't worry, it was just a joke:
He also made an incredibly honest admission when he noticed Paul Skenes with Spanish-speaking stars Elly De La Cruz, Ketel Marte and Fernando Tatís Jr.
He had some thoughts on Raleigh advancing on an extremely close longest home run tiebreak over Athletics slugger Brent Rooker:
He took to X a couple weeks ago to make a joke about being the batter for two of Shohei Ohtani's fastest pitches thrown, too. Never change, Vinnie. Never change.