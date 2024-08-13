Viral Rays Fan Serves Fantasy Football Punishment by Dressing Up As Sad Clown
One fan had an interesting night at Tropicana Field on Monday while taking in the Tampa Bay Rays' series opener against the Houston Astros.
In the sixth inning of the game, the Rays' home broadcast on Bally Sports Sun captured a fan who showed up to the ballpark wearing a shirt that read, "I suck at fantasy football" while rocking a curly rainbow wig and full clown makeup.
"Wow. I'm going to guess by reading [the situation] that he's not really good at a fantasy sport and probably came in last place," analyst Brian Anderson said on the broadcast. "And he had to go all clown to the ball game. He looks very sad, too. That's not a happy clown."
The Rays didn't do much to give that sad clown much to cheer for Monday night, as they lost 6–1 to the Astros and fell to 31–32 at home this season.
With fantasy football drafts right around the corner this summer, keep this fan in mind when selecting your team. Choose wisely, my friends.