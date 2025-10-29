Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Blue Jays History With Seventh Home Run of Postseason
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushed his seventh home run of this year's MLB playoffs on Tuesday night during Game 4 of the World Series.
Guerrero hit a 395-foot two-run homer in the third inning to put the Blue Jays up 2–1 over the Dodgers. This was a huge moment for Toronto, and it was also a huge career moment for Guerrero.
With his seven career homers, Guerrero officially surpassed Blue Jays legends Joe Carter and José Bautista for the most home runs hit in the postseason by a Toronto player, per Sarah Langs. Carter and Bautista each had six homers during their postseason careers with the Blue Jays. It took Guerrero 21 career playoff games to hit this milestone and make franchise history—though all seven home runs have come during this playoff run.
There will at least be one more World Series game (maybe more if Toronto wins Game 4 to tie the series), so Guerrero has the opportunity to continue adding to his record.
On Monday night, Guerrero and Alejandro Kirk made Blue Jays history by both having at least five home runs in a single postseason for the first time in team history. This year marks the most homers the Blue Jays have hit in a single postseason with 25 so far in 15 games. That total will likely continue increasing. Will Toronto be able to win its first World Series title since 1993, too?