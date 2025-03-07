Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Details His Side's Proposals in Contract Talks With Blue Jays
After the 2025 season, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can become a free agent.
It is a harsh reality around which the Blue Jays appear to have oriented all their decisions in recent years, as Toronto reckons with whether to keep or jettison a player with the makings of an all-time great. In a Thursday interview with Ernesto Jerez and Enrique Rojas of ESPN, Guerrero gave his perspective on the two sides' contract negotiations this offseason.
"We're talking about many fewer millions than (New York Mets right fielder) Juan Soto, more than a hundred million less," Guerrero said. "It was the same number of years, but it didn't reach $600 (million). The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn't reach $600 [million]."
On Dec. 11, Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets—the most lucrative contract in the history of North American sports.
"I know the business. I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years ... I'm looking for 14," Guerrero said.
Guerrero has made four All-Star teams in his six-year career, slashing .288/.363/.500 with 160 home runs and 507 RBIs.