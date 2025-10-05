SI

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Enormous Grand Slam vs. Yankees Had Blue Jays Fans Roaring

Karl Rasmussen

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam in the fourth inning against the Yankees, setting the fans in Toronto abuzz. / Screenshot via Jeff Passan on X
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on fire in the ALDS, and he's helping the Blue Jays run away with the series against the rival Yankees.

Toronto took a 9–0 lead by the fourth inning on Sunday, thanks to a thunderous grand slam from Guerrero. Rogers Centre was roaring after Guerrero deposited a pitch from Will Warren into the seats. The superstar first baseman celebrated with a savage bat flip, chucking his lumber to the side before he gleefully took his trip around the bases.

Fans at Rogers Centre have been making plenty of noise throughout the series, and when the Blue Jays' star slugger unleashed the grand slam, the volume reached deafening levels. Have a look and a listen at the incredible moment in Toronto:

Everyone at the stadium knew that one was gone from the moment if left the bat, and they were already celebrating by the time it reached the upper deck.

Barring an unheard of collapse, the Blue Jays will head to New York with a 2-0 lead in the series and will be feeling plenty confident about booking a trip to the ALCS.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

