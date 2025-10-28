Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gave Blue Jays Game 3 Lead With the Coolest Slide Into Home Plate
The Blue Jays and Dodgers are battling it out in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series, and Toronto's star just gave his team the lead with an incredible slide into home plate.
With the game tied 4-4 in the top of the seventh inning and two outs, Guerrero poked a single into center off Blake Treinen. Bo Bichette stepped in next and lined a 1-2 pitch up the first base line past L.A.'s Freddie Freeman. The ball took an odd bounce and ricocheted into shallow right field. Guerrero never broke stride and attempted to score all the way from first, while Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez fielded the ball and came up throwing. That's when it happened.
As Guerrero chugged towards home, Hernandez's throw came in wide of the plate. Catcher Will Smith reached to grab it, then dove back in an attempt to take the Blue Jays' first baseman. As he lunged toward the plate, Guerrero slid in and slapped the plate with his right hand just ahead of Smith's glove.
The full play is below:
And here's a closer look at Guerrero's incredible slide:
That's amazing and gave Toronto a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. If the Blue Jays end up winning this one, that's the play of the series so far.