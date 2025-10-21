Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Was So Emotional After Blue Jays Clinched World Series Berth
For the first time since 1993, the Blue Jays are World Series bound. It was an emotional evening at the Rogers Centre, as fans in Toronto packed the stadium to cheer on their team in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Mariners.
After Jeff Hoffman struck out Julio Rodriguez to seal the 4–3 victory, the city breathed a collective sigh of relief and immediately commenced its celebration. Players on the field were overcome with emotion, perhaps none more so than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who broke down into tears of joy after the final out was recorded.
Have a look at Guerrero's emotional reaction to the biggest moment of his career:
Guerrero has been around baseball his whole life. His father, Vlad Sr., is a Hall of Famer, and he would regularly bring Vlad Jr. to the ballpark to watch him play and hang around the dugout. Vlad Sr., despite all of his accolades, never won a World Series in his career. Vlad Jr. is on a mission to win one for him.
"My personal goal is to win a World Series and give the ring to my dad," the younger Guerrero said in an interview with Fox Sports.
Guerrero has played a massive role in Toronto's postseason success. He's hit six home runs in 11 playoff games and has collected 19 hits. Now, he'll have the opportunity to play in the World Series for the first time in his career, and it's abundantly clear how much it means to him.
Guerrero committed to the Blue Jays in the offseason, signing a massive 14-year, $500 million extension with the organization. He emphatically answered, "Yes!" when asked if this is what he envisioned when inking that deal.
Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers is set for Friday, Oct. 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Rogers Centre.