Walker Buehler's Dad Has Amassed Enormous Collection of His Son's Trading Card
The largest collection of Walker Buehler trading cards likely belongs to a trusted source in the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher's life.
Buehler's dad, Tony, recently messaged a card seller that he has collected thousands of cards of his son throughout the right-hander's MLB career.
"This is Walker's dad, Tony. [Walker] doesn't collect his own cards, but someday he will get all 14,000+ (and counting) that I have collected since he was drafted in 2015," he said in a message on social media.
Buehler, a first-round pick by Los Angeles in 2015, debuted in '17 and quickly emerged as a star in the Dodgers' rotation. Sporting a career 3.22 ERA across 125 appearances (116 starts), Buehler was named to the All-Star Game in 2019 and '21 and finished in the top 10 in the NL Cy Young race both seasons.
However, Buehler has struggled since undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in August 2022. After missing the entire 2023 campaign, Buehler returned to the bump May 6 and has registered a 1–4 record and 6.09 ERA in 10 starts this season.
Buehler is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason for the first time in his career.
No matter what's ahead for the right-handed pitcher, Buehler will have a massive haul of baseball cards waiting for him once he calls it a career. Hopefully he invests in a large storage unit by then.