Walker Buehler Has NSFW Response to Clip of Francisco Lindor Telling Ump to Eject Him
Walker Buehler was ejected from the Red Sox-Mets on Tuesday in rather epic fashion. Buehler disagreed with a call by home plate umpire Mike Estabrook and things escalated quickly from there.
One thing that might have been glossed over in the heat of the moment was Francisco Lindor's role in the incident. Lindor had been the previous batter and Buehler hit him in the toe. Then Lindor stole second base which caused catcher Carlos Narvaez to obstruct Estabrook's view of the pitch that caused Buehler to complain about.
As Buehler argued with Estabrook, Lindor was standing on second encouraging the ump to toss the pitcher. A fan posted video of Lindor getting hit and accused him of "leaning into a pitch" despite the fact that the ball hit him in his back foot which did not move.
Buehler quote-tweeted that post saying, the Red Sox bullpen is "full of f------ animals."
It's an interesting choice to deliver that message using a fan's post that says, "Big loser energy. Warrants a fastball to the back tomorrow if I’m the Red Sox."
However, Buehler does seem to have a point about the Boston bullpen. With the starter ejected in the middle of the inning five guys combined to give up just four hits and zero runs in 6 2/3 innings.
Boston and New York finish their series tonight at Fenway.