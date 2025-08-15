WFAN Host Questions Juan Soto's Age Amid Yankees, Mets Rant
In the ever-growing cross-city rivalry between the Mets and the Yankees, Juan Soto's mega-contract he signed this offseason—sending him from the Bronx to Queens—is only the latest blip on the radar.
The deal, a 15-year, $765 million pact, keeps the four-time All-Star with the Mets through 2039 and through his age-40 season ... at least we think.
In a recent appearance on WFAN, host Brandon Tierney went on a bit of a rant about Soto's transition from pinstripes to orange and blue—and in doing so, questioned if the outfielder is really as young as we think he is:
"If you gave me a chance to put him on the Yankees right now, for the contract he signed with the Mets, or the contract that the Yankees offered, my answer would be ... I'm good," he said. "Pass."
"Now I'm not good to the point where I'm feeling good about the Yankees team," Tierney continued. "And that's a Cashman thing, but 15 years of this? Honestly, does he look 26 [years old]? ... When you're 26, you still have a youthful glow ... I think that there's a chance, a good chance, he's not 26. I'll say it. Whatever."
What is this, Benchwarmers?
Tierney went on to dig himself deeper, saying that, while he doesn't want to give his theory any more credence, Soto may be closer to age 30.
Quite the interesting hill to die on.
The Mets are just 1-9 in their last 10 games as they cling on to the final National League wild-card spot with just over a month to go in the 2025 season. Soto leads New York in home runs with 29 and is batting .252 with 69 RBIs.