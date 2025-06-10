When Does MLB All-Star Voting End in 2025?
Voting for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game officially opened on Wednesday, June 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET, and fans have the opportunity to show their support for their favorite position players until this phase of voting closes.
This year's All-Star Game will be held at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. The game is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, July 15, with the other All-Star weekend festivities preceding the game.
So, how long will fans be able to cast votes for the All-Star Game? We're going to take a look at both phases of All-Star voting and explain how the process works, and when each phase ends.
When Does Phase One of MLB All-Star Voting End?
The first phase of MLB All-Star voting runs from June 4 to 26. Throughout that period, fans are able to vote as many as five times every 24 hours, selecting eight position players and one designated hitter to represent each league's All-Star team.
On June 26, the players who received the most All-Star votes will be revealed on MLB Network. The top two vote-getters at each position will move on to the second phase of voting. That means a total of 36 players will move on to the second phase. The player who receives the most votes overall in each league will earn an automatic spot in their league's starting lineup for the All-Star Game.
When Does Phase Two of MLB All-Star Voting End?
The second phase of MLB All-Star voting is much shorter than the first phase. Phase two begins on Monday, June 30 at noon ET and will end on Wednesday, July 2 at noon ET. In that window, fans will be able to vote once every 24 hours. This time, fans will be choosing from the 36 players who reached the second phase to determine who will be in the starting lineup.
The winners at each position will be revealed on ESPN on the evening of July 2, at which point the official starting lineups for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be announced.
The remainder of the rosters, including pitchers and reserve players, will be selected via a "Player Ballot." Those choices will be made by MLB's commissioner's office. Once those selections have been finalized, the full 2025 MLB All-Star rosters will be announced on July 6.