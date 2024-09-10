When Does the World Series Start?
The 2024 MLB playoffs are rapidly approaching. An exciting season that has seen many twists and turns is sure to produce a thrilling postseason. With that in mind, what follows is a look at the postseason schedule—specifically at when the World Series begins.
When does the 2024 World Series begin?
Game 1 of the 2024 World Series is scheduled to begin on Oct. 25, with the time to be determined. Game 2 is set to take place on Oct. 26, Game 3 is set for Oct. 28 and Game 4 will happen on Oct. 29. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for Oct. 30, Game 6 will happen on Nov. 1 and Game 7 would take place on Nov. 2.
World Series Game Number
Scheduled Date
Game 1
October 25
Game 2
October 26
Game 3
October 28
Game 4
October 29
Game 5 (if necessary)
October 30
Game 6 (if necessary)
November 1
Game 7 (if necessary)
November 2
If the series goes to Game 6, it will mark the ninth time MLB's season has continued into November. The other years that has happened were 2001, 2009, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022.
When do the MLB playoffs start?
The MLB playoffs are set to begin on Oct. 1. That day will see four wild card games, all taking place at the higher-seeded team's home park. All four wild card series are best-of-three and will be decided over the next three days, with three games each in that time if necessary.
The third-ranked division winner in each league will host the final wild card team from that league, and the top two wild card teams in each league will face each other with the top seed as the host.
The division series will begin on Oct. 5, with all four of those series playing on the same day.
Finally, the National League Championship Series is set to begin on Oct. 13, with the American League Championship Series following on Oct. 14.
Who won the World Series last year?
The Texas Rangers won the 2023 World Series, taking home the title with a 4-1 series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Shortstop Corey Seager earned World Series MVP honors.
The 119th edition of the World Series marked the first championship in Rangers franchise history. Texas had reached the Series two times previously, losing to the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.